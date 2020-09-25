Charlestown waterfront property sells for record $6.5M

CHARLESTOWN – Waterfront property at 648A West Beach Road sold for $6.5 million, a record sale for the town, according to Lila Delman Real Estate.

The 3.400-square-foot home, which features four bedrooms and four bathrooms and one half bath, sits on 2.1 acres. The property features 300 feet of beachfront land and direct beach access.

The property, located in the village of Quonochontaug, also features guest quarters located above the garage.

The buyers were Kimberly S. and Brain E. Connolly, according to property records. The seller was Warren B. Pack.

- Advertisement -

Lila Delman represented the sellers and facilitated for the buyers, the company said.

The property was last assessed at $5.1 million.