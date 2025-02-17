Charlton Memorial Hospital earns designation as a Prostate Cancer MRI Center

FALL RIVER – Southcoast Health recently announced that Charlton Memorial Hospital has been designated as a Prostate Cancer MRI Center by the American College of Radiology.

“With this recognition, we’ve set a high standard for prostate cancer diagnostics in our region,” said Dr. Dennis LaRock, executive vice president and chief physician officer at Southcoast Health. “This designation reinforces our commitment to providing world-class imaging and diagnostic care for prostate cancer patients. We thank our dedicated team for their unwavering commitment to providing essential diagnostic and cancer care to our community.”

The ACR Prostate Cancer MRI Center designation is a voluntary program that recognizes facilities that commit to practice safe and effective diagnostic care for those at the highest risk for prostate cancer. To be designated, facilities must be accredited by the American College of Radiology in the body module and undergo an assessment of the organization’s MRI imaging protocol and infrastructure.

“Achieving this designation is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Dr. Evan Watkins, director of prostate imaging at Southcoast Health. “In prostate cancer, precision is key. Following the highest standards ensures accurate diagnoses, allowing doctors to detect cancer earlier and create more personalized, effective treatment plans, ultimately improving patient outcomes.”

Prostate MRIs need interpretation by specially trained radiologists with expertise in prostate imaging. At Southcoast Health, the experts are solely responsible for analyzing MRI results.

Imaging is also important to surgical procedures. Combining MRI and ultrasound technology during surgery allows for more precise identification of areas of concern, which reduces how invasive a surgery is, leading to faster recovery and fewer complications.

“Our exceptional team of imaging specialists work together with the goal to provide the clearest and most accurate insights to guide the next steps in our patients’ care,” said Dr. John Mungovan, chairman of radiology imaging services. “The advanced imaging technologies that we are using, combined with our clinical expertise, have allowed us to better detect and treat this cancer.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.