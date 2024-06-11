Charron named VP and senior commercial loan officer at BankNewport

NEWPORT – Murray Charron has been appointed vice president and senior commercial loan officer at BankNewport, the bank announced.

Charron has more than 25 years of experience in commercial lending, client management and strategic portfolio expansion, including knowledge in renewable energy and employee stock ownership plan financing, according to a news release.

Charron’s primary focus will be to drive growth of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio and he will collaborate with commercial lenders, cash management partners, branch managers and residential mortgage originators across the bank’s market area.

Before joining the bank, Charron served as vice president of commercial lending at HarborOne Bank in Providence, as well as other roles as senior vice president of other leading financial institutions in the Boston and southern New England markets, according to the release.

- Advertisement -

Charron graduated from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., is a lifelong resident of Jamestown and remains active with Adoption Rhode Island, where he previously served as a board member.