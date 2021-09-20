CharterCARE adopts digital CPR training program

PROVIDENCE – Doctors and health care providers at CharterCARE Health Partners now have access to innovative CPR training.

CharterCARE has enrolled nearly 2,000 staff members at Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in the Resuscitation Quality Improvement Program, which was implemented Sept. 15.

Each hospital has two RQI simulation stations for basic, advanced and advanced pediatric life support training. The program requires completion of short courses four times a year, rather than the traditional standard of certification every two years.

RQI was co-developed by the American Heart Association and Laerdal Medical, a Norwegian company specializing in products and programs to improve health care.

Users learn to master CPR through a combination of self-directed simulation and knowledge tests.

The program “embraces our long-standing position of blending the best technology and clinical expertise to deliver exemplary personal care,” said Jeffrey Liebman, CharterCARE Health Partners CEO. “Every second counts when responding to cardiac arrest events; our providers must possess the knowledge and skills to effectively and efficiently administer high-quality CPR on every patient, every time – at the right moment.”

