Chase announces plans to open more than 160 new branches in 2026

PROVIDENCE – JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. plans to open more than 160 new bank branches across more than 30 U.S. states in 2026, the company, which does business as Chase Bank, recently announced.

The move is part of a multibillion‑dollar effort to expand the company’s physical retail footprint and modernize its network.

The expansion is part of Chase’s broader growth strategy launched in 2024, which aims to open more than 500 new branches nationwide over three years and renovate nearly 600 existing locations.

The bank also plans to hire at least 1,100 new employees as it works toward its year‑end target of hiring more than 10,500 consumer bank staff, Chase said.

The new openings will span regions that include the Northeast, Southeast, heartland and Southwest, with announced growth markets such as Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Kansas.

The initiative continues the bank’s strategy of maintaining and expanding a brick‑and‑mortar branch network at a time when many competitors have reduced physical footprints amid the rise of digital banking.

Marianne Lake, CEO of Consumer & Community Banking at Chase, doubled down on the need for opening brick-and-mortar locations, saying that in‑person branches remain an important component of customer service and community presence.

“When we open a branch, we’re not only investing in the financial health of residents; we’re committed to the health and vitality of the entire community,” Lake said. “We work with government and community leaders to help drive sustainable impact. We provide local expertise and support through our branches; we lend to local businesses of all sizes, create jobs and long-term careers, and finance vital amenities that are the cornerstone of healthy neighborhoods such as hospitals, schools, transportation and grocery stores.”

Chase already operates the largest branch network in the United States, with locations in all 48 contiguous states.

It is not yet clear how many, if any, of the new branches will open in Rhode Island.

However, the announced expansion includes nearby Massachusetts, where Chase has committed to opening new locations.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.