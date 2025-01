Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE

–

Brigadier Gen. Andrew J. Chevalier has been named the 45th adjutant general of Rhode Island and commanding general of the R.I. National Guard.

Chevalier succeeds Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan, who is retiring this month after decades of dedicated service to Rhode Island, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Dec. 31. The official transfer of authority will take place on Jan. 31 at the Veterans Auditorium in Providence.

Chevalier "is a well-rounded, proven leader with a track record of excellence in planning, management, and logistics,” McKee said

“His rise through the ranks has given him unique insight and perspective on how to best lead the National Guard. I am grateful to him and his family for their continued service.”

Chevalier has more than 35 years of experience in the R.I. National Guard and currently serves as R.I. National Guard's director of the Joint Staff. He is responsible for overseeing the operations of more than 3,100 service members.

“I am truly honored to be selected as the 45th Rhode Island Adjutant General and look forward to serving with and commanding the incredible men and women of the Rhode Island National Guard,” Chevalier said. “Maj. Gen. Callahan is a remarkable leader, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come.”

Chevalier was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1990 and went on to attend the U.S. Army Flight School. Chevalier has held various roles throughout his decorated career, including positions as R.I. National Guard’s Army chief of staff, director of operations and director of personnel.

He deployed to Iraq in 2005 as an aviation operations officer and later in 2012 as the Aviation Battalion Commander, where he led more than 300 service members and 36 aircraft during a nine-month deployment in Kuwait.

Chevalier is a graduate of Bishop Hendricken High School in Warwick and earned a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Rhode Island.