Child & Family’s Townsend Luncheon raises $80K

MIDDLETOWN – Child & Family’s annual Townsend Luncheon, held on June 21, exceeded its fundraising goal and raised more than $80,000 to benefit the nonprofit’s programming.

The event was held at OceanCliff Hotel in Newport, featuring multiple guest speakers over a sit-down lunch.

Some of the programming the funds will support includes Child & Family’s Supportive Housing Program. The initiative provides safe, secure housing to homeless families with children in Newport. Up to 12 families each year benefit from the program, Child & Family says.

Another program, called Family Care Community Partnership with the R.I. Department of Children, Youth & Families, which assists families by connecting them with providers, resources and community supports, will also be supported by the funds raised at the Townsend lunch event.

Child & Family’s next fundraiser will be its 40th annual Taste of Newport, which is scheduled for Oct. 29 at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown.

