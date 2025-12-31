Children’s Friend holiday drive supports over 1,500 Rhode Island children

PROVIDENCE – Children’s Friend reports that its annual Spirit of Giving Holiday Drive distributed essential items to more than 1,500 children across Rhode Island this season.

The initiative involved contributions from donors, volunteers and community partners.

The organization noted that the needs of children and families extend beyond the holiday period. It continues to provide services such as early childhood education, family support programs and health initiatives aimed at promoting long-term stability.

“The Spirit of Giving Drive demonstrates the impact of community collaboration,” said David Caprio, CEO and president of Children’s Friend.

He added that challenges for families persist throughout the year and ongoing assistance is necessary to maintain support.

Children’s Friend programs serve families from infancy through early childhood, focusing on foundational needs that contribute to strong family structures and community development. The organization encourages continued donations to sustain these services beyond the holiday season.

Looking ahead to 2026, Children’s Friend invites community members to maintain the level of support shown during this year’s drive. Donations can be made at childrensfriendri.org/make-a-donation.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.