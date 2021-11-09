Children’s Wishes Welcomes New Board Member, Steven Cascione

Children’s Wishes appoints new Board Member, Steven Cascione. An award-winning meteorologist welcomed into the homes of Rhode Islanders for over four decades on WLNE-TV ABC6 and WPRI-12, Steven received the Silver Circle Award from the National Television Academy’s Boston/New England Chapter in 2006.

Today, Steven is the owner and president of Ocean State Weather and serves as a programming service officer for the RI Department of Transportation. He also provides the daily weather forecast on-air for WADK AM & FM radio in Newport, RI. “I feel honored to be part of this organization,” Steven noted. “If I can be a small part of this very important Wish process, then it’s the least that I can do to give back to the community that has supported me in my TV career for so many years!”

