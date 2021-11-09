Children’s Wishes Welcomes New Board Member, Ted DeNicola

Children’s Wishes welcomes a new Board Member, Ted DeNicola. A class of ‘74 Providence College graduate, Ted enjoyed a 35 year career at Providence College in alumni relations, development, and career counseling. In May of 2019, Ted joined Balanced Wealth Management as the Director of Business Development, continuing to put his networking and relationship building skills to good use.

His previous board memberships include Bishop Hendricken High School, The Providence Diocese New Vision of Hope, St. Peter’s School, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. “In my heart and in my head, I sincerely feel a need to do my part in shining a bright light on the lives of children facing overwhelming odds,” Ted noted after his Board appointment. “I feel blessed to be given this opportunity.”