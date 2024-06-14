Chisholm Chilsholm & Kilpatrick names new managing attorney

PROVIDENCE – Linden “Lindy” Nash, who has been a supervising attorney for Chisholm Chilsholm & Kilpatrick Ltd.’s bequest management practice and has been with the firm since 2016, has been named a new managing attorney at the firm, Chisholm announced Friday.
Nash joins Maura J. Black, Michael D. Lostritto and Emma L. Peterson as Chisholm’s managing attorneys. The firm says Nash’s expertise areas include representing nonprofits and charities in fulfilling their donors’ bequests, while also maximizing and accelerating gifts and assuming the administrative burden.
In a statement, Nash says she is grateful to be leading a team “dedicated to supporting nonprofit organizations and the transformative work they do” worldwide.
Chisholm says Nash joined the firm eight years ago as a litigation associate. In that role, she successfully litigated more than 100 cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, Chisholm says, providing benefits for military veterans and their families. Before joining the firm, Nash, Chisholm says, served in the R.I. Supreme Court Law Clerk Department as a judicial law clerk.
In the community, Nash serves as president of the Providence Animal Rescue League’s board of directors, Chisholm says. She also serves as the vice president of programming on the executive board of the Planned Giving Group of New England.
