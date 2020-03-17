Chris Caramela Joins Crown Supply as Outside Sales Rep

Chris Caramela has joined the Crown Supply team as an Outside Sales Representative, with a focus on all facets of lighting and electrical. Chris’ territory will encompass Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts.

Chris brings to Crown Supply more than 25 years experience in all facets of the industry, having worked with electrical distributors throughout the region, as well as more than 10 years as a manufacturer’s rep.

“We welcome Chris to our team,” says Bill Donahue, President of Crown Supply. “His vast experience will enable him to expand our outside sales by not only working with our existing customers, but also bringing in new business.”

Established in 1947, Crown Supply Co. started as a small supplier of electrical supplies, equipment and appliances serving the Providence area. Owned by the Donahue family since 1984, the Providence, RI facility has grown to over 30,000 square feet, with additional locations in Webster, MA and Milford, MA. For more information, visit www.crownsupply.com.