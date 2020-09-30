Chris Nothnagle Named Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, Lumirror® Division, Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc., has appointed Chris Nothnagle to the position of Senior Director of Sales and Marketing in the Lumirror® Division. Nothnagle joined Toray in 2015 as the Senior Director of Converting Development. He transitioned to the position of Senior Director of Corporate Marketing in 2017. Prior to joining Toray he worked as a Product Manager and Market Development Manager in the film manufacturing industry. Nothnagle is a resident of North Kingstown, RI.

