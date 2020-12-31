Christopher Daly Appointed Director of Operations at J2CONSTRUCT

Christopher, a licensed architect with over 35 years of experience, is well-versed in all aspects of design and build processes, having worked in Rhode Island, New York City, and around the world in the capacities of architect, construction manager, owner’s representative and owner, and having managed architectural, engineering, and construction project teams through all aspects of work and all types of building and infrastructure projects from start to finish. With his particular expertise in historic preservation and project oversight and coordination, Christopher will oversee J2’s overall process development, lead project teams, and provide strategic leadership and management to coordinate and optimize the efficiency and quality of each J2 project’s outcome.

