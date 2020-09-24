Ciampi named ED of Providence Promise

PROVIDENCE – Madalyn Ciampi has been appointed executive director of Providence Promise, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

Ciampi most recently served as Providence Promise’s chief of operations. The appointment was effective Sept. 21. Ciampi is the first executive director of the organization, which was founded in 2018.

The nonprofit specializes in supporting the postsecondary aspirations of Providence Public School children through college savings plans and family engagement beginning as early as birth.

“I am honored and excited to serve Providence Promise as the organization’s executive director. When I came on board nearly four years ago, I knew that the program’s mission and vision were important to the families and the community in Providence. Having the opportunity to grow alongside Providence Promise has been transformational, and truly a gift,” said Ciampi in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside my team, our participants and our community as our organization continues to flourish and serve our families and children here in Providence.”

- Advertisement -