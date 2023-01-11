Citing ‘high’ COVID-19 risk level, RIC requiring masks in most indoor settings

PROVIDENCE – One local college is bringing back masking for most on-campus settings, while a pair of colleges are recommending people to wear them. Other colleges say it is status quo.

Rhode Island College said in a statement Wednesday that it has updated its COVID-19 health policy in which masks are, for the time being, required in most indoor settings on campus, including in classrooms. The state-run college updated its policy based on the current “high” risk level for Providence County as noted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. RIC is the first local college to formally announce a COVID-19 policy update that requires masking on-campus.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Wales University and Salve Regina University in Newport – Newport County is also at “high risk” per the CDC – are recommending masks being worn in public on their respective campuses. At Brown University, Providence College and the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, masks are currently not required for indoor settings. URI says masks are to be worn in those spaces where direct academic instruction and research are taking place.

URI spokesperson Dave Lavallee said to PBN the university is closely monitoring the COVID-19 trends and forecasts. Any protocol changes will be communicated to the campus community before the spring semester starts on Jan. 23, Lavallee said.

In addition to classrooms, RIC says masks are also required in faculty offices, labs and student services staff offices, such as the college’s Center for Health and Wellness, disability services and tutoring. At JWU, masks are required in on-campus counseling and health services offices, JWU spokesperson Rachel Nunes told PBN – the same rule applies at PC, according to college spokesperson Carolyn Cronin.

Masks at RIC will only not be required if a professor, staff member or tutor waives that requirement, the college said. At PC, URI and Salve, faculty members may require masks in their instructional spaces, the universities said.

RIC is encouraging, but not requiring, masks to be worn in all buildings and at events. Masks and testing, RIC said, is required for those either not fully vaccinated or received a religious exemption.

RIC said college administrators will continue to monitor the COVID-19 risk in both the local community and on campus.

