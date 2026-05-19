Citizens adds insurance advisory team as it expands wealth platform

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. is expanding its wealth management capabilities with a new insurance advisory team aimed at business owners and high-net-worth clients navigating succession planning and wealth transfer strategies.

The new Insurance Solutions group will be led by Michael Herron, a former First Republic Bank executive who previously built its insurance division into a multimillion-dollar business and oversaw more than $12.5 billion in life insurance coverage.

Herron will be joined by Jay Halverson and Will Hendricks, who will focus on advising clients on succession planning, exit strategies and broader wealth transition needs.

Citizens said the addition reflects growing demand from business owners and affluent clients for more integrated advice that connects insurance planning with banking and investment services.

- Advertisement -

“As we continue to enhance our platform, we are focused on expanding capabilities in ways that make specialized advice more connected and accessible,” said Paul Casey, head of wealth at Citizens Financial Group. “Welcoming this team allows us to better support clients through pivotal financial moments, from growth to liquidity to legacy, with a coordinated, relationship-driven approach.”

Herron said clients are increasingly seeking consolidated planning across financial disciplines rather than fragmented advice from separate providers.

Citizens said the expansion builds on recent additions in platform transformation and family office leadership as the bank continues to develop its national wealth management strategy, which integrates private banking, commercial banking and business banking services.

The move comes as financial institutions compete more aggressively for high-net-worth clients seeking bundled advisory services that combine investment, insurance and succession planning into a single relationship model.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.