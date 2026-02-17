Citizens advises CertaSite on sale to APi Group

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory acted as financial adviser to CertaSite in its sale to APi Group, Citizens announced Feb. 13, marking the latest transaction for the Indianapolis-based fire and life safety services provider.

CertaSite, previously owned by The Riverside Co., offers inspections, repairs, modifications, upgrades and installations across the Midwest, delivering recurring services throughout the full life cycle of fire and life safety equipment.

During Riverside’s ownership, CertaSite executed 27 add-on acquisitions, growing its workforce to more than 250 technicians across 17 facilities in eight states.

The company markets itself as going beyond regulatory compliance by emphasizing professional partnerships with diversified customers.

Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory provides investment banking, research, sales and trading through its institutional broker-dealer Citizens JMP Securities LLC, a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group Inc.

