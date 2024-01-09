Citizens advises fiber optic company on strategic growth investment

PROVIDENCE – Citizens M&A Advisory served as the exclusive financial adviser to Mainstream Fiber Networks LLC on its strategic growth investment from Searchlight Capital Partners LP, Citizens Financial Group Inc. announced.

Searchlight’s investment will accelerate Mainstream’s growth plans to expand high-speed fiber internet services to unserved and underserved communities throughout Indiana, Citizens said.

Founded in 2006 in Nashville, Ind., Mainstream is a “fiber-to-the-premise operator focused on delivering 100% fiber-based high-speed internet services to thousands of rural and suburban residential and business customers across eight counties in Indiana,” according to a news release.

“This is a pivotal transaction for both Mainstream and the state of Indiana,” Mainstream founder and CEO Bryan Gabriel said in a statement. “This investment will accelerate our aggressive expansion plans to deliver best-in-class fiber connectivity to thousands of unserved and underserved homes and businesses throughout Indiana. I would like to personally thank Battle Moore, Joe Duggan and the entire Citizens advisory team for their guidance and industry expertise throughout the process. We are excited for Mainstream’s next chapter.”

Battle Moore, managing director and head of communications investment banking for Citizens, congratulated the Mainstream team.

“Citizens is proud to deliver an integrated suite of digital infrastructure sector expertise and strategic advisory services in order to facilitate a great outcome for everyone involved,” Moore said in a statement. “Mainstream and Searchlight have created a fully funded and proven platform that is uniquely qualified to bridge the broadband divide across the Hoosier State with substantial upside for all stakeholders. We are excited about their partnership and the bright future ahead.”