Citizens advises Lydonia Technologies on Caltius investment

PROVIDENCE – Citizens M&A Advisory served as the exclusive financial adviser to Lydonia Technologies, a Boston-based provider of hyperautomation software and solutions, on its minority equity investment from Caltius Equity Partners, Citizens Financial Group Inc. recently announced.

Founded in 2019, Lydonia has grown quickly by helping its customers leverage artificial intelligence-powered hyperautomation to analyze, automate, simplify and innovate their operations, according to a news release.

Caltius is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm making controlling or substantial minority ownership investments in high-growth lower middle-market companies in the business services, industrial services, technology and consumer services sectors, according to the release.

“Lydonia has established itself as a leader with its expertise in AI-powered automation, data, analytics and security,” Citizens Managing Director Tom Donahue said in a statement. “We were able to partner with the Lydonia team to help them achieve their goals and look forward to Lydonia continuing its impressive growth.”

- Advertisement -

The investment will enable Lydonia to accelerate its growth by further building out its team and expanding its capabilities, Citizens said.

“Our team is thrilled to partner with Caltius,” Lydonia CEO Kevin Scannell said in a statement. “Tom and the entire Citizens M&A team provided invaluable guidance and significant support throughout the capital raising process, ensuring that Lydonia customers, partners and team members will benefit the most from this investment, fueling innovation, expanding resources, and enhancing collaborative opportunities.”

Citizens M&A Advisory, which specializes in middle-market mergers and acquisitions, is part of Citizens JMP Securities, a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group.