Citizens advises on global technology company sale

PROVIDENCE – Citizens M&A Advisory recently served as co-lead advisor to a global technology company on its sale of a software company to a European investor, according to a news release.

CareerBuilder’s sale of Textkernal BV to Main Capital Partners closed Sept. 25, the company announced. Details of the sale were not provided.

This marks the fifth M&A transaction Citizens has provided to HR technology companies in 2020, making it one of the most active advisory groups in the sector, the company stated.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

