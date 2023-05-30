Citizens advises Palmdale Oil on its partnership with First Reserve

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory announced last week that it had served as the exclusive financial adviser to Palmdale Oil Co., with its strategic growth investment from First Reserve Corp., a global private-equity firm based in Stamford, Conn. Citizens also provided financing for the transaction.

Palmdale Oil, headquartered in Fort Pierce, Fla., provides commercial fuel and lubricants to customers across Florida. The company was founded by William Cheatham in 1984 and currently is run by members of the Cheatham family. The family will retain an ownership stake in the business and lead the company in partnership with First Reserve.

Citizens Capital M&A – a subsidiary of Providence-based Citizens Financial Group Inc. – specializes in mergers and acquisitions, debt capital markets, equity capital markets and risk management solutions.

“We could not be happier with the efforts by the entire Citizens team to help us achieve a successful outcome,” said Palmdale Oil CEO Lachlan Cheatham. “Their industry expertise, knowledge of the partner universe and flexibility to manage a dynamic competitive process allowed us to find the best partner for our company’s next stage of growth.”

Citizens M&A Managing Director Matt Ksiazek said his team was proud to help Palmdale accelerate its “already impressive growth trajectory.”