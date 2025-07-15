Citizens advises PFL Tech on acquisition by The Vomela Cos.

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory was the exclusive financial adviser to PFL Tech Inc. in its recent sale to The Vomela Cos., Citizens Financial Group Inc. announced.

PFL Tech is a Montana-based direct mail and printing firm, and a Goldman Sachs Alternatives portfolio company. It offers marketing automation software that integrates with platforms such as Salesforce, Marketo and Adobe Oracle, helping enterprises automate and personalize communications across digital and physical channels.

The Vomela Coss, a portfolio company of The Riverside Co., provides specialized graphics solutions. PFL is Vomela’s first acquisition under Riverside, according to Citizens.

Publicly disclosed acquisition price figures were not immediately available.

“We could not have achieved so successful a result without the tireless efforts of the Citizens team,” said PFL CEO David Hawkins. “Their broad connectivity, expert guidance and skillful negotiations were instrumental in helping us find the right partner and complete the transaction.”

Together, PFL and Vomela will bring new opportunities to deliver powerful marketing programs across health care, finance, retail and other industries, said Citizens Capital Markets Managing Director Elgin Thompson.

“By launching an enterprise ICP [ideal customer profile] within each of the leading marketing cloud ecosystems, PFL management laid the foundation for a scalable go-to-market motion,” Thompson said. “Our experienced M&A [mergers and acquisitions] team led a strong process to help PFL find a partner like Vomela that could capitalize on this compelling opportunity to accelerate software adoption across its broader customer base.”

Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory offers investment banking, research, sales and trading activities, according to the bank.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.