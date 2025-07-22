Citizens advises Progressive Roofing on $810M sale to TopBuild

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory recently served as the lead financial adviser to Progressive Roofing on its sale to TopBuild Corp. in an all-cash transaction valued at $810 million, Citizens announced.

Progressive, a provider of commercial roofing services to education, technology, industrial, health care and government clients, was previously a portfolio company of Denver-based Bow River Capital, a middle-market private equity firm.

“This was a transformational transaction for Progressive and Bow River,” said Ryan Sugrue, managing director at Citizens. “Management has built an industry-leading platform that is positioned for long-term growth through its new partnership with TopBuild. We look forward to following their continued success.”

Greg Hiatrides, managing director and head of private equity at Bow River Capital, said the team at Citizens served as “a trusted partner to Bow River from pitch to close,” adding that the team’s experience in the commercial roofing sector “was instrumental to achieving a successful outcome for all parties.”

- Advertisement -

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Phoenix, Progressive provides a full suite of commercial roofing services, including installation, re-roofing and recurring maintenance services to customers across the United States.

Over the last four years, the company has experienced strong organic growth, according to Citizens. As of 2025, Progressive has more than 1,700 employees.

“The Citizens team provided sound guidance and leverage throughout the entire process,” said Nick Hadden, CEO of Progressive. “They always acted with our best interest in mind, and we appreciate the time they took to learn our business and lead this transaction. We thoroughly enjoyed working with the Citizens team and are excited to begin our partnership with TopBuild.”

Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory is the institutional investment banking arm of Providence-based Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.