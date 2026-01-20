Citizens advises TruArc Partners in Schill Grounds Management acquisition

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory served as financial adviser to TruArc Partners on its acquisition of Schill Grounds Management from Argonne Capital Group, the firms announced on Jan. 16.

TruArc Partners, a middle-market private equity firm founded in 2021 and based in New York City, focuses on specialty manufacturing and business services companies. The firm’s senior team has led 22 platform investments and more than 100 add-on acquisitions since 2005.

TruArc plans to work with Schill’s leadership to drive organic growth and pursue additional acquisitions.

Cleveland-based Schill Grounds Management, founded in 1993, is one of the region’s largest commercial landscaping providers, serving property managers, homeowners associations and commercial clients across Ohio and neighboring states.

Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory delivers investment banking, research, sales and trading through its institutional broker-dealer, Citizens JMP Securities LLC, a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.