Citizens announces $180,000 in education grants for 8 R.I. nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. announced it is funding $180,000 in financial education grants and ongoing volunteer support in recognition of April’s Financial Literacy Month.

The grants will be used to bolster programs at eight local nonprofits that are helping students, individuals and small-business owners build the knowledge and confidence to own their financial futures.

As part of the bank’s support efforts, Citizens colleagues are volunteering to implement the Citizens Money Essentials financial education curriculum, which teaches essential topics such as budgeting, saving, investing and making informed financial decisions for a more secure future.

Citizens Bank Rhode Island President Keith Kelly said the grant money and supportive volunteering will help people build brighter financial futures.

“Through our support of financial empowerment programs and hands-on education, we’re giving students, families and entrepreneurs across Rhode Island the tools and confidence to make informed financial decisions,” Kelly said.

The Citizens financial empowerment grants will support the following eight Rhode Island nonprofits:

West Elmwood Housing Development Corp.

RhodeWay Financial

International Tennis Hall of Fame Inc.

Millennial Professional Group of Rhode Island

Progreso Latino

Woonsocket Neighborhood Development Corp.

Amos House

Junior Achievement of Rhode Island

The $180,000 in grant funding is part of the bank’s broader commitment to provide $2.6 million to 134 nonprofits.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.