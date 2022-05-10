Citizens Bank announces small-business award recipients, including 3 in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank recently awarded $10,000 grants to 30 small businesses as part of its Fifth Annual Small Business Community Champion Awards, according to a news release.

The business award recipients were chosen from more than 11,000 entries submitted across Citizen’s 14-state footprint based upon how they could use grants to further contribute to their communities. Three Rhode Island companies were among the 30 chosen, including Alphabet Soup Inc. in North Kingstown, Jenks Park Pediatrics Inc. in Central Falls, and Whooplah LLC in North Smithfield.

Businesses had to have at least five full-time employees and less than $3 million in annual revenue to qualify. Ten of the awards were reserved for women-owned companies and 10 for minority-owned businesses.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

