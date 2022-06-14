Citizens Bank closes deal to buy NYC capital markets firm

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. recently closed its acquisition of a New York-based capital markets advisory firm, according to a news release.

The purchase of DH Capital LLC is the latest in a series of expansion deals by the rapidly growing Providence financial institution, including in its own merger and acquisition advisory services.

DH Capital, which specializes in private investment banking for technology and communications industries, has helped to complete more than 200 merger and acquisition transactions worth more than $35 billion in value.

The value and terms of the deal, which was the fifth acquisition by Citizens announced in 2021, were not disclosed.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.