Citizens Bank closes North Providence branch

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Citizens Bank branch on Smith Street has closed, according to company spokesman Rory Sheehan.

The bank’s Oct. 8 closure is the only planned closing of a Rhode Island branch in 2020 and comes as part of the company’s “multiyear transformation effort” to bolster digital and online services.

Existing customers with accounts at the Smith Street branch have been transferred to the Mineral Spring Avenue branch, which is less than 1 mile away and was renovated earlier this year, Sheehan said.

Sheehan declined to comment on whether any branch employees were laid off but said the company encourages workers to apply for other open positions when closing a branch.

