Citizens Bank commits $5M to local communities, small businesses for COVID-19 relief

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank has made available $5 million in commitments to support businesses and communities affected by COVID-19, the bank announced Tuesday.

The funds will be distributed in two programs, the Small Business Relief and Recovery program and the Community Support Relief program.

“Responding to the needs of the communities we serve is at the heart of the Citizens Credo and we stand ready to help our neighbors during this unprecedented time,” said Bruce Van Saun, chairman and CEO of Citizens Financial Group Inc., Citizens Bank’s parent company. “Through this initiative we will focus on addressing immediate community needs, while providing aid to small businesses so they can get back on their feet more quickly.”

Citizens said the programs will be offered in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, with other areas to be determined.

- Advertisement -

The small business relief fund will provide charitable contributions and other assistance aimed at helping small businesses restore full operations, rehire and recover from the effects of COVID-19.

The community relief program will offer charitable contributions to the bank’s community partners to “assist with wider relief efforts,” including contributions to broad-based relief funds.

The bank also announced Tuesday that it had removed programmatic restrictions on 2020 funding to its nonprofit partners to “allow support to be diverted to the areas of greatest need.”