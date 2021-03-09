Citizens Bank launches virtual coding program for girls of color

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank has teamed up with national nonprofit Black Girls CODE to offer a virtual coding club in Providence, according to a news release.
The partnership is intended to serve as part of the bank’s commitment to social equity and economic opportunity for underserved communities, according to the release. Providence is one of four cities, along with Boston, Phoenix and Charlotte, N.C., that will offer a new, virtual coding club. Each six-week program is open to up to 25 girls of color ages 14-17 who are interested in learning coding technology.
After completing the course, participants will be able to access internship and networking development opportunities to advance their skills and future careers.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
