Citizens Bank R.I. leader highlights new donations to support post-pandemic recovery

PROVIDENCE – Out of the devastating depths of an economic and health crisis, Citizens Bank Rhode Island President Keith Kelly sees opportunity.

Specifically, an opportunity to rewrite the Ocean State’s unfortunate “first in, last out,” pattern when it comes to economic recessions. To that end, the Rhode Island-based bank is injecting money into local organizations that it believes can help reinvigorate the state’s economy.

Among the new funding recipients is Social Enterprise Greenhouse, for which the bank has committed $40,000 in donations to support its entrepreneurial development programs as well as money for the small-business participants themselves. While Citizens has supported SEG through volunteer expertise from its local business bankers in the past, this is the first year the company has donated, Kelly said.

He explained the decision as one spurred in part by the pandemic.

“Selfishly for Rhode Island, we cannot continue to be first in last out,” Kelly said. “We have to change the business environment.”

Still-inflated unemployment numbers combined with the kind of innovation prompted by major crises like COVID-19 makes SEG a crucial player in helping the state recover and revitalize its economy, channeling the ideas of aspiring entrepreneurs into bonafide businesses. Citizens has already donated $20,000 to support its programs for new and existing entrepreneurs, as well as $10,000 in grants to businesses that participate in its accelerator program.

The bank will also give $5,000 to the winning pitch – to be decided in a virtual pitch event Wednesday evening – from the 16 graduates of SEG’s Spring 2021 Impact Accelerator. Another $5,000 has been set aside for the winner of the fall impact accelerator, according to the bank.

Kelly said the bank plans to continue looking for ways to help support and grow both the local and national economy, though he could not name another new Rhode Island recipient of donations this year.

Citizens Bank, like other businesses, is also watching closely to see what comes out of the Rhode Island Foundation’s recommendations on how the state should spend its $1 billion in stimulus funds under the American Rescue Plan Act.

“There’s a real opportunity now with money from the federal government to really put our arms around the entire state, [and] identify the holes,” Kelly said.

Asked to name specific holes or areas where the state could improve, he answered that any investments that make Rhode Island easier or more attractive for companies to do business would be beneficial.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.