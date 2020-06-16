Citizens Bank ranked among top 15 PPP lenders nationwide

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank ranked among the top 15 lenders to participate in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, according to a list recently shared by the SBA.

As of June 12, Citizens had processed just under $5 billion in payroll relief loans for more than 48,000 business applicants, putting it No. 13 among the top 15 lenders by dollar amount. Citizens’ average loan size was $102,408 and its total dollar lend comprised 0.8% of the $511 billion doled out under the program thus far.

JPMorgan & Chase & Co. claimed the top lender spot, with $28.6 billion across more than 257,000 loans. Other lenders with locations in Rhode Island include Bank of America Corp., which processed the highest number of loans – 329,000 – worth a combined $25.1 billion, and TD Bank, which processed 80,000 loans worth $8.4 billion.

Together, the top 15 lenders were responsible for nearly a quarter of the $512 billion spent through the program as of June 12.

- Advertisement -

Details on top lenders by state were not available. In Rhode Island, more than 16,000 small businesses have been approved for a combined $1.9 billion.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.