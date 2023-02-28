Citizens Bank won’t say how many customers affected by technical glitch

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank is keeping mum on the details of the glitch that caused some customers to be double-charged for purchases, and have their accounts overdrawn, recently.

The company declined to share how many people were affected during the Feb. 15 debacle, although it confirmed the issue was resolved the next day. It was not the entire customer base and only applied to purchases over a short window of time, according to spokesman Rory Sheehan.

News outlets reported hundreds, if not more, customers unexpectedly found their accounts overdrawn after purchases were double counted in their checking accounts. The exact cause is also unknown, with Sheehan only stating it as a “technical issue that caused duplicate transactions to show up in some customer accounts.”

Citizens said it would rebate any fees charged from the mishap.

