Citizens’ Beth Johnson – one of the ‘most powerful women in banking’ – is retiring

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. says Beth Johnson, vice chairperson and chief experience officer who was named numerous times as one of the most powerful women in banking by an industry magazine, will retire on March 3.

Johnson, a member of the bank’s executive committee, oversees a portfolio that includes customer experience and digital design, data and analytics, marketing and communications, enterprise payments strategy, and the bank’s sustainability and impact programs.

Johnson has been at Citizens since 2013.

“Beth has had a distinguished career at Citizens, with innumerable contributions,” said Bruce Van Saun, chairman and CEO of Citizens Financial Group. “She was my first senior hire upon arriving at Citizens and has held a number of key leadership roles during her 11-year tenure here.

- Advertisement -

“Her decision to retire from the bank to focus on other endeavors comes at a time when her portfolio has been taken to the next level and is performing exceptionally well,” Van Saun said. “We’ve carefully planned a smooth transition to move the enterprise experience functions to other senior leaders at Citizens.”

Annually between 2017 and 2024, Johnson was named one of the “most powerful women in banking” by American Banker. The annual award recognizes the professional achievements of the 25 top-performing female executives in banking and financial services.

Her ranking ranged between No. 9 and No. 25. In 2024, she ranked as the 13th-most-powerful woman in banking, according to American Banker.

“Beth’s work in incubating critical capabilities within Citizens has helped lay a strong and lasting foundation that our highly experienced leadership team will build upon to accelerate growth, enhance product delivery and drive innovation,” Van Saun said. “I wish her the very best in her life’s next chapter.”