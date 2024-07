Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 5th.

Register today! Tickets and exhibitor options still available.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Higher company revenue coupled with the prospect of easing monetary policy point to improving business conditions in both Rhode Island and across the nation, Citizens Financial Group Inc. announced Tuesday with the unveiling of its Citizens Business Conditions Index for the second quarter. The national index value of 52.24 indicates expansion and points to

PROVIDENCE – H

igher company revenue coupled with the prospect of easing monetary policy point to improving business conditions in both Rhode Island and across the nation,

Citizens Financial Group Inc. announced Tuesday with the unveiling of its

Citizens Business Conditions Index for the second quarter.

The national index value of 52.24 indicates expansion and points to positive business activity for the next quarter. That was an 8.4% increase from last quarter and a 3.3% jump year over year. The index

draws from public information and proprietary corporate data to establish a unique view of business conditions across the country, according to Citizens.

Rhode Island’s second quarter performance of 52.12 was in line with the nation and was 9.1% higher than the first quarter and a 7.7% increase year over year.

Proprietary data showed strong company revenue trends during the period after soft performance across most industries in the first quarter, according to the report. All other components of the index remained relatively neutral with the labor market and new business growth showing signs of rebalancing.

“Increasing company revenue drove the index higher in the second quarter as our clients felt some wind in their sails,” said Eric Merlis, managing director and co-head of global markets at Citizens.

The underlying components of the index were neutral, Citizens said, but provide a solid foundation for growth in the coming months.

New-business applications neutral for the quarter but remain elevated relative to pre-pandemic levels.

Employment trends, as measured by initial jobless claims, continued to show resilience and were neutral to the index.

The Institute for Supply Management, a nonmanufacturing component of the index, remained in expansionary territory but declined from the first quarter.

The proprietary activity data of Citizens’ commercial banking clients showed strong revenue trends after a weak first quarter, serving as the main engine for the index’s uptick.

Overall, Citizens said,

the second quarter index reveals a business environment that has adapted to a sustained period of higher rates.

“The [index] shows a business environment that is turning the corner with the prospect of easing monetary policy and cheaper capital,” Merlis said. “Concerns about inflation persist but the economy has shown resilience and seems poised for greater expansion.”