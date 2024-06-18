Citizens chief accounting officer and controller is leaving in August

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has disclosed in public filings that its chief accounting officer and corporate controller is stepping down on Aug. 7, and the financial institution has already tapped another C-suite executive to fill the role temporarily.

Jack Read informed the company on June 7 that he would be resigning effective in August. When he leaves, John F. Woods, vice chair and chief financial officer at Citizens, will take over while the company conducts a search for Read’s successor, Citizens said.

The filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 12 said Read’s decision is due to personal reasons and is not the result of any disagreement with the company on matters related to finances, accounting, operations, policies or practices.

According to Read’s LinkedIn profile, he has served as chief accounting officer and corporate controller since 2018, when he joined Citizens.