Citizens commits $1.65M to workforce development and financial education programs in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. is investing more than $1.65 million in Rhode Island programs focused on workforce development and financial education, part of a broader effort to expand economic mobility and skills training across the state, the bank announced on May 27.

The investment includes a $1.5 million workforce development commitment supporting organizations such as College Visions, the Genesis Center, Skills for Rhode Island’s Future and Crossroads Rhode Island. The funding is part of a larger $20 million national initiative.

Another $155,000 will go toward financial literacy programs in Rhode Island, supporting groups that include Amos House, Junior Achievement of Rhode Island and RhodeWay Financial as part of a $2.85 million enterprise-wide effort.

Citizens highlighted several workforce training initiatives, including a partnership with the Community College of Rhode Island to create a Banking Micro-Pathway program that provides a tuition-free, 15-week training track for entry-level banking jobs.

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The bank also partnered with Rhode Island College, CCRI and Building Futures to launch a Registered Apprenticeship Program for Information Security Analysts, offering paid training and mentorship aimed at cybersecurity careers.

“Rhode Island is our home state, and we’re proud to invest here – not just with capital, but with our more than 4,000 colleagues and a long-term commitment to the communities we serve,” said Keith Kelly, president of Citizens Bank Rhode Island.

The bank said its broader workforce strategy includes mentorship programs such as Year Up United and national partnerships focused on career pathways.

Citizens colleagues logged more than 70,000 volunteer hours in Rhode Island in 2025, according to the bank.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.