Citizens commits $5.75M to San Francisco small businesses as Calif. presence grows

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. is committing $5.75 million toward small-business support in San Francisco, as the Providence-based bank continues expanding its presence in California, Citizens recently announced.

The funding includes a $250,000 grant to the San Francisco Downtown Development Corp.’s Downtown Business Fund, which supports new and existing businesses opening and growing in vacant storefronts across high-traffic corridors; a $500,000 commitment to the San Francisco Downtown Small Business Fund at Main Street Launch, a community development financial institution that provides capital and technical assistance to early-stage businesses; and $5 million in dedicated lending capacity to help larger small businesses finance expansions, buildouts and real estate improvements in the city’s downtown.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said the investment aligns with the city’s broader push to revitalize its downtown.

“Investments like this one help strengthen our downtown and support the small businesses that make our city thrive,” Lurie said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

In addition to small-business support, Citizens is continuing to invest in affordable housing.

The bank reported nearly $125 million in housing-related lending and equity investments across San Francisco in 2025 – including a combination of equity and construction financing for a 35-unit development at 3300 Mission St. in the Bernal Heights neighborhood – and said it expects to meet or exceed that level in 2026.

Citizens Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun said the effort reflects the bank’s focus on long-term growth in the region.

“Strong cities are built through partnership … working together to remove barriers, support small businesses and create the conditions for long-term growth,” Van Saun said.

The announcement follows Citizens’ recent expansion in California, including its acquisitions of JMP Securities and Trinity Capital and the launch of Citizens Private Bank in the state in 2023.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.