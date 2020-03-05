Citizens completes acquisition of Los Angeles advisory firm

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has completed its acquisition of Trinity Capital, the company announced Wednesday.

Trinity Capital, a Los Angeles-based financial advisory company of roughly 15 employees, will help Citizens grow its advising services as well as expand its West Coast presence, Citizens said when it announced its plans to acquire the company in February.

Trinity will become part of Citizens Capital Markets Inc.

Trinity’s team of financial advisers serve primarily middle-market businesses through debt restructuring, leveraged and management buyouts, and private placements of debt and equity.

- Advertisement -

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.