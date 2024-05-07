Citizens distributes grants to 30 winners of the Small Business Community Champion Award  

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has announced its seventh annual Small Business Community Champion Award winners, drawn from more than 10,000 entries that detailed how recipients would use the grants to build their businesses and support the growth and evolving needs of their communities.

This year’s program will again award $10,000 each to 30 small businesses across Citizens’ multi-state footprint, including 10 minority-owned and 10 women-owned businesses. For the first time, five awards were also given specifically to veteran-owned businesses.

Five of the businesses are located in Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts.

Citizens created the Small Business Community Champion Award program as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthen local economies and communities. Including this year’s recipients, the program has awarded more than $1.5 million to 142 small businesses.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of vibrant and thriving local economies,” said Mark Valentino, head of business banking at Citizens. “We congratulate all of our 2024 Small Business Community Champion Award winners and are glad to be able to support them and their efforts to strengthen and lift up the communities in which they operate.”

Local winners included:

In the minority-owned business category, the Law office of Cindy Salazar in Attleboro.

In the women-owned category, Meaningful Outcomes in Pawtucket and Tribe Academy LLC in North Kingstown.

in the “other qualified businesses” category, Burgess Farm in Foster and Peace Dale Ramp Room LLC in South Kingstown.