Citizens division DH Capital advises Patria Investments on sale of ‘hyperscale’ data center platform

PROVIDENCE – DH Capital LLC, a division of Citizens Financial Group Inc., recently announced that it had served as financial adviser to Patria Investments on the sale of ODATA to Aligned Data Centers.

DH Capital is the digital infrastructure advisory division of Citizens M&A Advisory, which specializes in middle-market mergers and acquisitions.

Founded in 2015 and based in Brazil, ODATA, now known as ODATA – An Aligned Data Centers Co., is among the fastest-growing hyperscale data center platforms in Latin America. ODATA has facilities located across Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, as well as additional data centers currently under development across Latin America.

Aligned Data Centers, a technology infrastructure company, offers sustainable and adaptive scale data centers and build-to-scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. The transaction marks the company’s expansion into Latin America and will position it as one of the largest private data center operators in the Americas with a footprint spanning approximately 2.5 gigawatts across 40 sites at full buildout, DH Capital said in a news release.

In connection with the acquisition, Aligned, which is majority owned by funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management, entered into a definitive agreement to receive a structured minority investment in ODATA from funds managed by SDC Capital Partners, an operationally focused digital infrastructure investment firm with extensive experience developing, owning and operating hyperscale data centers globally, including in Latin America.

“The DH Capital team was instrumental in this transaction,” said Ricardo Alário, CEO at ODATA. “Their thoughtful approach, industry expertise and market knowledge delivered an extremely well-run process. The team was professional, organized and worked meticulously from start to finish in support of ODATA and its investors.”