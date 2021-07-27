Citizens Financial Group recognized as ‘best U.S. bank’

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. was recently recognized as the best United States bank by Euromoney, according to a news release. The business and finance magazine in its Awards for Excellence 2021 recognized a number of regional and country banks based on criteria such as financial metrics, strategic execution and performance relative to peers.…
