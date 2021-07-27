Citizens Financial Group recognized as ‘best U.S. bank’

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. was recently recognized as the best United States bank by Euromoney, according to a news release. The business and finance magazine in its Awards for Excellence 2021 recognized a number of regional and country banks based on criteria such as financial metrics, strategic execution and performance relative to peers.…