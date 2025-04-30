Citizens Financial names new president; CFO is leaving

BRENDAN COUGHLIN, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s vice chairman and head of consumer, private banking and wealth, has been promoted to president. / COURTESY CITIZENS BANK
PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc., the Rhode Island-based parent company for Citizens Bank, has appointed a new president and disclosed that its longtime chief financial officer is leaving the company. Citizens executive Brendan Coughlin, who has been credited with spearheading Citizens’ efforts to build a private bank and its wealth management arm, has been

