Citizens Financial posts $494M profit in Q3, up 29% year over year

By
-
CITIZENS FINANCIAL Group’s third-quarter profit increased 29% from a year ago, driven by stronger net interest income and improved financial performance. / COURTESY CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. on Wednesday reported a third-quarter profit of $494 million, an increase of 29% from a year ago driven by stronger net interest income and overall improved financial performance. The parent company of Rhode Island-based Citizens Bank reported earnings of $1.05 per share, compared to 77 cents per share in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The State of Healthcare in 2025

Healthcare is a deeply complex and emotionally charged issue, shaped by evolving cultural norms, technological…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display