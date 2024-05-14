Citizens gives $500K for tech center at new affordable housing developments

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. recently provided $500,000 to build a technology center at the 79-unit Joseph Caffey Apartments and Jordan Caffey Townhomes, new affordable housing developments in South Providence.

The investment is part of Citizens’ larger $300 million Economic Opportunity Fund initiative, the bank said.

The $500,000 will fund computer equipment, year-round technology maintenance and Wi-Fi, and the money will provide ongoing training opportunities to provide residents with digital services and resources to achieve independence and self-sufficiency, Citizens said.

Through the funding, the bank said, residents will have access to one-on-one workforce development support that will utilize the technology room with job searches and interview preparedness. Also available will be financial literacy counseling and coaching services provided by Citizens and other community partners.

Youth services and education support will also be offered to school-aged children with the goal of providing a network of support, structure and exposure that facilitates the development of life skills and values and provides an academic foundation, Citizens said.

The bank provided $20 million in financing to support the construction of the Caffey development. Homes will be available to individuals and families making 30%-80% of the area median income, which for a two-person household is between $23,200 and $61,900.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held to mark the completion of the housing developments.