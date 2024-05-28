Citizens hires first Florida market president as presence grows

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has hired its first Florida market president as the Rhode Island-based financial institution looks to grow its presence in the Sunshine State.

James Weiss, who is based in Tampa, Fla., is stepping into the role with more than 30 years of banking experience and most recently served as regional president at Illinois-based Busey Bank, where he led the commercial, wealth and retail businesses in Florida, Citizens said. Before that, he worked at Fifth Third Bank.

There are five Citizens Bank branches, two wealth centers and 270 Citizens employees in Florida, and the bank had about $245.8 million in deposits in the state as of June 2023, up 45% from $169.4 million it had a year earlier, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. By comparison, Bank of America Corp. – Florida’s largest bank – had 447 branches and $169 billion in deposits as of June 2023.

The appointment of Weiss as president follows the opening of Citizens’ first private bank office in Palm Beach, Fla., earlier this year.

- Advertisement -

“Jim will help connect Florida’s business owners with the expertise and capabilities Citizens can provide at every stage of their lifecycle – whether they’re just starting up, looking to grow through mergers or acquisitions, or building wealth for generations to come,” said Steve Woods, head of corporate banking at Citizens. “We look forward to providing more of our world-class expertise and solutions to the Florida community.”