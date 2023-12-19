Citizens introduces sustainably manufactured Mastercard debit cards

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. recently announced the full rollout of Citizens Bank N.A.’s new sustainably manufactured Mastercard debit and ATM card.

The new cards are manufactured using 90% recycled PVC and feature Mastercard’s Touch Card notch, which improves card recognition for customers who are blind and partially sighted, according to a news release.

The new debit and ATM cards carry Mastercard’s sustainable card badge, which carries validation from an independent, first-of-its kind certification program, according to the release. Using current industry benchmarks, cards are verified if they meaningfully reduce energy consumption, material consumption, carbon footprint and waste, the bank said.

Citizens was the first bank in the U.S. to introduce Mastercard’s Touch Card feature, first implemented in May 2023 on the Citizens Private Client World Elite Mastercard and now on all Citizens debit and ATM cards, according to the release. Each card has a differently shaped, tactile notch on its side – rounded for debit and ATM and squared for credit – so customers can easily tell their cards apart by feel.

“The full conversion of our new Mastercard debit and ATM cards is another milestone in our expanded, strategic partnership with Mastercard, a collaboration that embodies our shared commitment to innovation, inclusivity and unparalleled customer experience,” Brendan Coughlin, vice chair and head of consumer banking at Citizens, said in a statement. “As our customers’ trusted financial advisors, we are committed to providing more sustainable and accessible products that reduce our environmental impact and help our customers and communities thrive.”

The reissuance for consumer and business debit and ATM cardholders will begin in January 2024, converting all Citizens’ debit and ATM cards to Mastercard, according to the release. Citizens Quest Checking and Citizens Private Client Checking customers will receive the Mastercard World Debit cards, which offer travel rewards and unique event access, as well as resources for business owners. All debit and ATM cards include 24/7 fraud monitoring and alerts.