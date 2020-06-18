Citizens keeps branches open, offers paid volunteer time to employees for Juneteenth

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank will commemorate Juneteenth for the first time by giving all employees three hours of paid volunteer time to a cause that combats systemic racism, a spokesman said on Thursday.

All Citizens branches will operate under normal hours.

The decision comes as many national banks announce plans to close branches early or altogether on Friday to honor the day, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., which recently opened branches in Providence. Not yet recognized as a federal holiday, Juneteenth commemorates the 1865 end of slavery in Texas, several years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

Patricia Octeau, executive director for the Rhode Island Bankers Association, said she had not heard of any member banks or credit unions planning similar closings or events to recognize Juneteenth as of Thursday morning.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.