Citizens launches 401(k) advisory team to drive private wealth growth

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. is expanding its private wealth business with the addition of a new 401(k)-focused advisory team, marking the 10th new team added to the unit over the past year and a half, the bank recently announced.

Based in New York City and serving clients nationwide, the team – known as CF Retirement Solutions – enhances Citizens’ ability to advise on corporate retirement plans, according to the bank.

Led by managing directors Greg Cantone and Anthony Fella, the group brings deep experience in managing 401(k) plans for small and midsized businesses, helping employers strengthen employee retirement benefits.

“We’re passionate about helping companies build stronger retirement programs for their employees,” Cantone said. “With Citizens’ integrated capabilities, we can collaborate across wealth, banking and commercial services to deliver thoughtful, comprehensive 401(k) solutions for businesses nationwide.”

Fella added that “joining Citizens Private Wealth is an exciting opportunity to expand the impact we can have for our clients.

“By leveraging Citizens’ platform and collaborative approach, we’re able to deliver innovative retirement plan strategies that help businesses support their employees’ long-term financial well-being,” Fella said.

The new team also creates opportunities for Citizens to provide more integrated services across its Private Wealth, Private Banking, Commercial Banking and Business Banking lines.

“As Citizens Private Wealth continues to grow, we remain focused on building our national platform and offering specialized expertise to meet the financial needs of our clients,” said Tom Metzger, head of Citizens Private Wealth. “Welcoming this team is an important milestone in that journey, providing business clients access to the expertise and resources needed to help their employees thrive for years to come.”

Together, the Citizens Private Wealth teams oversee more than $10 billion in client assets, highlighting Citizens’ ability to attract and integrate some of the industry’s top advisers, according to the bank.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.